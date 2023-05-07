Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.28-$10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.28 to $10.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $108.29. 618,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

