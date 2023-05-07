Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $2.3 bln EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

