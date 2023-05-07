Gnosis (GNO) One Day Volume Tops $4.10 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $118.18 or 0.00408902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $306.04 million and $4.10 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

