GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.41% of GoDaddy worth $48,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GDDY traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 2,785,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,245. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

