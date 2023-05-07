Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.43 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 571.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

