Gouws Capital LLC Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gouws Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

DE stock traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.09. 1,862,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.