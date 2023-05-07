Gouws Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 2.7 %

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

V traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $231.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

