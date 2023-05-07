Gouws Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.42. 2,088,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,941. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

