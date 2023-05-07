Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.