Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Griffon by 116.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

