Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 2.3 %

TV opened at $4.84 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $972.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.43 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

