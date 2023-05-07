Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 15,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $22.67 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

