Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.4 %

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

