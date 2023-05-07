Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $56,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

