Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.78 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

