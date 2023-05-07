Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.58 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.