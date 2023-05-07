Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

