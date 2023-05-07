Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $257.95 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.34.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.