Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after acquiring an additional 201,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 751.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,817.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Trading Down 5.6 %

PCTY opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average is $200.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

