Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 53,106 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $58.60 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

