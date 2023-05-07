Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $440,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY opened at $413.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

