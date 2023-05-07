Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 513 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,602,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,419,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

