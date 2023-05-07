Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes $2.48 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hubbell by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $272.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $282.19.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.