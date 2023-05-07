GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,135.12

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and approximately $1,135.12 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003761 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

