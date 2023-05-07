Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Up 4.3 %

HAYW opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,095,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

