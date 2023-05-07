Head to Head Analysis: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) vs. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$395.89 million ($2.48) -2.76 Atara Biotherapeutics $63.57 million 4.42 -$228.30 million ($2.23) -1.30

Atara Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 3 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 165.69%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 410.55%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -82.56% -62.79% Atara Biotherapeutics -359.12% -140.05% -70.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007, and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

