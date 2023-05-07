Head-To-Head Analysis: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) & U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, suggesting that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and U.S.A Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.00 U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and U.S.A Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 9 0 2.64 U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signature Bank currently has a consensus price target of $186.29, indicating a potential upside of 206,884.13%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and U.S.A Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Signature Bank beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

