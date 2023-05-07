Head to Head Contrast: Reed’s (REED) and Its Rivals

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 537 977 69 2.60

Profitability

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.82% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.26 Reed’s Competitors $6.94 billion $444.17 million 14.56

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

