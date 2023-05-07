Head-To-Head Review: Safehold (SAFE) and Its Peers

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Safehold to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Safehold pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 193.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million -1.76 Safehold Competitors $912.93 million $160.03 million 18.36

This table compares Safehold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Safehold’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Safehold Competitors 7.84% -0.13% 2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safehold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2574 12512 13647 314 2.40

Safehold currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Safehold rivals beat Safehold on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

