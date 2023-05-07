Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.