Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.12 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $16.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,547 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.18637 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05702852 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $16,688,061.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

