HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.61

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €58.61 ($64.41) and traded as high as €69.12 ($75.96). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €68.88 ($75.69), with a volume of 383,625 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.90 ($106.48) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.05 and a 200 day moving average of €58.72.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

