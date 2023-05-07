Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 0% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00017146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.58 million and $282,263.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98901326 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,279.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

