Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,201,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,824 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.33% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $66,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

