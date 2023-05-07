Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.11

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.39. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,350,712 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXGBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Hexagon AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

