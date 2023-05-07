HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.58 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 11% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $504,560.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,926.47 or 0.99975594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00659071 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $531,618.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.