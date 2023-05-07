HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CEO Acquires $17,990.00 in Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Krehbiel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $17,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HMN Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.12. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 18.19%.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

Read More

