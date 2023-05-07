Holcim Ltd (HCMLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on May 26th

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Holcim has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Get Holcim alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCMLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.