Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 81,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

