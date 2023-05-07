Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5266-5405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.84-$1.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

HST stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 8,677,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,316. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

