HSBC Upgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,520 ($18.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TUI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. TUI has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

