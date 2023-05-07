HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80 to $4.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.21. 737,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.96. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $468.88.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

