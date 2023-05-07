HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80 to $4.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.04.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.21. 737,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.96.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HubSpot by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

