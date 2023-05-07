Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $535.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.42.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

