Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUN opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

