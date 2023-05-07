Huobi BTC Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $28,865.55 or 0.99730240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $258.91 million and $28,714.65 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

