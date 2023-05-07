Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $87.44.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

