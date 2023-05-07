Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Hyatt Hotels worth $90,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

