Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NYSE H opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

