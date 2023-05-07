Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

